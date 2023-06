Litigation Surge - Health & Life Insurance | New York

Contract litigation surged against Fortune 500 health insurers last week in New York. More than 10 federal cases were filed in New York Eastern District Court accusing Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealth of failing to reimburse health care providers for medical services. The suits were brought by Lewin & Baglio.

Fortune 500

June 20, 2023, 1:57 PM

nature of claim: /