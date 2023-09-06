Litigation Trend - Property & Casualty | Louisiana | Law.com...

Litigation Trend - Property & Casualty | Louisiana

Major property and casualty insurers were pummeled with lawsuits in Louisiana last month as the state approached the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida, a deadly Category 4 hurricane. More than 1,000 federal cases were initiated against State Farm, Allstate and other Fortune 500 insurance companies in August on behalf of property owners seeking coverage for damages caused by Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2021. Many plaintiffs are represented by the Law Office of Heather C. Ford, which specializes in traffic violations and criminal defense; other firms bringing the heat include the Houghtaling Law Firm, the Galindo Law Firm and Daly & Black.

Property & Casualty

September 06, 2023, 1:26 PM

