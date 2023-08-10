Litigation Trend - California | Class Actions | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Trend - California | Class Actions

Class actions are flooding California's federal courts, according to Law.com Radar. More than 100 class actions were surfaced by the platform in July, continuing an upward trend dating back at least 12 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts have shot up from roughly 60 cases to 100. Wage-and-hour litigation is the primary driver; plus, companies are getting slammed with privacy suits for sharing website users' browsing history, chat communications and other info with third parties. Also, keep an eye on artificial intelligence: OpenAI, Google and Meta Platforms were all hit with class actions for allegedly 'scraping' private and copyrighted data from the internet to train the large language models powering their AI products, including ChatGPT and Google Bard.

August 10, 2023

