Jones Day launched a flurry of patent lawsuits yesterday on behalf of The NOCO Company, which sells 'Boost' jump starters and other automotive accessories. The suits accuse several companies of selling jump starters which infringe patent and trade dress rights owned by NOCO. Who's in the crosshairs? Defendants include Ace Farmer, ADC Solutions, Fanttik Direct, Hulkman Direct, Metasee, Shenzhen CARKU Technology and Winplus.

February 15, 2023, 1:30 PM