Litigation Surge - California | Uber | Law.com Radar

Sexual assault cases targeting Uber spiked this past week in California Northern District Court. More than 20 new suits were filed claiming that Uber fails to run background checks on its drivers and neglects to allocate 'Safe Ride Fees' towards actual improvements to rider safety, such as surveillance cameras inside cars. Plaintiffs seek to consolidate the cases in the Northern District of California or the District of Massachusetts while Uber opposes consolidation; oral argument before the JPML is scheduled for Sept. 28. Uber is represented by Paul Weiss.

August 28, 2023, 6:02 PM

