Litigation Surge - Florida | TJX

TJX, the parent company of TJ Maxx and other retail chains, was hit with a flurry of ADA lawsuits last month in Florida. At least five cases were filed in Florida Southern District Court, most of which allege that the websites for TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls are inaccessible to blind and visually-impaired customers. The suits are backed by the Mendez Law Offices and Adams & Associates.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 06, 2023, 2:15 PM

