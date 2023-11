Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk was hit with a cluster of product liability lawsuits last week over its type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic. At least four federal cases were filed on behalf of consumers who allegedly developed gastroparesis and other abdominal issues after using Ozempic; the suits contend that the company downplayed the risk of severe gastrointestinal problems caused by the drug. All four lawsuits are backed by Morgan & Morgan.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 21, 2023, 12:30 PM

