Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Live Nation Entertainment...

Live Nation Entertainment was hit with a cluster of class actions in federal courts last week. At least three federal class actions were filed against Live Nation and subsidiary Ticketmaster, including two data breach cases brought in California Central District Court on behalf of customers whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack by the hacking group ShinyHunters. Meanwhile, an antitrust lawsuit in New York Southern District Court accuses the company of using long-term exclusivity deals with venues, strategic acquisitions of promoters and other anticompetitive schemes to monopolize the market for live music performances; the suit, part of a string of similar cases, was brought by Herman Jones LLP.

June 05, 2024, 1:55 PM

