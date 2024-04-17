Litigation Surge - California | Lyft | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - California | Lyft

Lyft was hit with a flurry of federal cases in California last month. At least four lawsuits were filed, including two sexual assault cases alleging that Lyft fails to run adequate background checks or implement other safety measures to protect passengers from attacks by drivers. The suits, brought in California Northern District Court, are nearly identical to last year's wave of cases against Uber which were consolidated for multidistrict litigation, and last month's suits against Lyft were brought by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise, which filed many of last year's suits against Uber. Who's on defense? Conrad Metlitzky Kane has stepped in to represent Lyft.

Technology

April 17, 2024, 1:44 PM

