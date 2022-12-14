Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Securities

There was a cluster of securities cases last week in New Jersey. At least six federal suits were filed, including two shareholder suits challenging Provident Financial's purchase of Lakeland Bancorp and two shareholder suits challenging Viatris's acquisition of Oyster Point Pharma. Also, bitcoin mining operator Iris Energy was sued over allegedly poor cash flow, while Citibank was accused of retaliating against a vice president who flagged errors in Citibank's response to an OCC examination. Who's bringing the heat? Half the cases are backed by Weiss Law, a firm specializing in derivative lawsuits and securities class actions.

Fintech

December 14, 2022, 5:45 PM