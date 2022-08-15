Litigation Surge - Retail & Consumer Goods | Trademark

Law.com Radar detected a cluster of trademark and trade dress matters last week involving major retail and consumer goods companies. Eight suits were filed by companies including Amazon.com, Luxottica and Deckers Outdoor, which sells Ugg brand footwear. Of note, toymaker Mattel sued snack company Rap Snacks Inc. in connection with its use of Mattel's 'Barbie' mark to promote a new line of 'Barbie-Que' Honey Truffle potato chips. The volume of trademark suits last week was more than double the typical weekly average for Radar's retail sector index.

August 15, 2022, 12:19 PM