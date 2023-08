New Suit - Equal Access to Justice Act

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel filed a lawsuit targeting the U.S. federal government Aug. 8 in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of a Mexican national who has lost his derivative asylee status due to divorcing his spouse. The suit seeks adjudication of the plaintiff's pending application for asylum. The case is 1:23-cv-05991, E. v. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uscis) et al.

Government

August 08, 2023, 1:29 PM

Plaintiffs

I. E.

Plaintiffs

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

defendants

Associate Director Matthew D. Emrich

Associate Director Ted H. Kim

Chief John Lafferty

Director Patricia A. Menges

Director Ur M. Jaddou

New York Asylum Office, Uscis

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uscis)

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision