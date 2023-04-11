New Suit - Contract

The City of Eagle Pass, Texas, was sued by E-Transit Inc. on Tuesday in Texas Western District Court over the design and installation of a new Toll Collection System for two city bridges. According to the complaint, while E-Transit scored the highest on a five-factor RFP evaluation test required by Texas law, the city ignored the 'cost of services' factor and awarded the project to competitor P Square. The suit was filed by Jackson Walker. The case is 2:23-cv-00021, E-Transit Inc. v. City of Eagle Pass, Texas.

E-Transit, Inc.

Jackson Walker

City of Eagle Pass, Texas

