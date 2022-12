New Suit - Contract

E-Myth Worldwide, Michael E. Gerber Cos. and other plaintiffs filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Mark Jason Harris and other defendants on Tuesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Foster Garvey, accuses the defendants of failing to perform under an agreement to purchase certain businesses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01975, E-Myth Worldwide Inc. et al. v. Harris et al.

California

December 13, 2022, 8:49 PM