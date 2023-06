Who Got The Work

Adam R. Bialek of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Signature Selections LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, which centers on E & J Gallo Winery’s La Marca prosecco signature blue trade dress, was filed May 1 in New York Eastern District Court by Jones Day. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, is 1:23-cv-03280, E & J Gallo Winery v. Signature Selections LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 29, 2023, 7:44 AM

Plaintiffs

E & J Gallo Winery

Plaintiffs

Jones Day

defendants

Signature Selections LLC

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims