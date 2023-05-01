New Suit - Trademark

Jones Day filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of E. & J. Gallo Winery. The suit centers on the plaintiff’s signature blue trade dress for its La Marca prosecco. The court case, which targets Signature Selections LLC, pursues claims that the defendant uses confusingly similar design features to market its competing prosecco product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03280, E & J Gallo Winery v. Signature Selections LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 01, 2023, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

E & J Gallo Winery

Plaintiffs

Jones Day

defendants

Signature Selections LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims