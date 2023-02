Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Plunkett Cooney on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Aramark Services and Total Vending to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Mancini Schreuder Kline PC on behalf of Adnan Dzinic and Sabina Dzinic. The case is 2:23-cv-10413, Dzinic et al v. Aramark Services Inc. et al.

Business Services

February 16, 2023, 3:59 PM