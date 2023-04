Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Thursday removed a lawsuit against BlackRock, the global risk and asset management company, and Laurence Fink to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Murray-Nolan Berutti on behalf of a former senior trader for BlackRock who contends that he was wrongfully denied an exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccination policy. The case is 1:23-cv-02093, Dzibela v. Blackrock, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 13, 2023, 6:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Kurt Dzibela

defendants

Blackrock, Inc.

Laurence Fink

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination