Who Got The Work

Ryan Fischbach of Baker & Hostetler has entered an appearance for WC Properties (Edens) LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action was filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by the Moore Law Firm on behalf of Albert Dytch. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Hixson, is 3:22-cv-05659, Dytch v. La Calle 10, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 14, 2022, 6:14 AM