Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Plauché, Smith & Nieset on Friday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Kroger, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and Ace American Insurance to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by Simien & Simien on behalf of Judy Dyson. Coca-Cola and Ace American are represented by Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Phillips. 2:23-cv-00382, Dyson v. Kroger Company et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 24, 2023, 4:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Judy Dyson

defendants

The Kroger Company

Ace American Insurance Co

Coca-Cola Bottling Co United Inc

defendant counsels

Law Office Of Peyton Robertson

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims