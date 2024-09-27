Who Got The Work

Joseph J. Mueller and Rachel Bier of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr have entered appearances for Omachron Alpha, Omachron Intellectual Property and SharkNinja Operating in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 16 in Massachusetts District Court by Kirkland & Ellis, asserts three patents in connection with SharkNinja's sale of the 'Vertex' and 'Stratos' cordless vacuum cleaners. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, is 1:24-cv-12373, Dyson, Inc. et al v. SharkNinja, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 27, 2024, 11:18 AM

Dyson Technology Limited

Dyson, Inc.

Kirkland & Ellis

Omachron Alpha Inc.

Omachron Intellectual Property Inc.

SharkNinja Operating LLC

SharkNinja Sales Company

SharkNinja, Inc.

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims