New Suit - Patent

Live Nation Entertainment was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The court action was filed by Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Dynamic Ticket Systems LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00560, Dynamic Ticket Systems LLC v. Ticketmaster LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 02, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Dynamic Ticket Systems LLC

Plaintiffs

Devlin Law Firm LLC

defendants

Live Nation Worldwide, Inc.

Ticketmaster LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims