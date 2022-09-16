Who Got The Work

Mary M. Caskey of Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd has entered an appearance for Synergi Partners Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed Aug. 2 in South Carolina District Court by Nexsen Pruet on behalf of Dynamic Integrated Services LLC, a management consulting company. The suit accuses Synergi of providing fraudulent services in connection with an application for Employee Retention Tax Credits under the CARES Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Bryan Harwell, is 4:22-cv-02537, Dynamic Integrated Services LLC v. Synergi Partners Inc.

