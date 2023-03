New Suit - Contract

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of Dynamic Capacity Group LLC. The suit, over unpaid invoices, targets Cappaert Manufactured Housing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00426, Dynamic Capacity Group, LLC v. Cappaert Manufactured Housing.

Construction & Engineering

March 14, 2023, 10:41 AM