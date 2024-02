News From Law.com

Legaltech News sat down with Ed Empamano, Dykema's former chief innovation officer and the new—and first—senior vice president of Consulting and Transformation at K2 Services, to discuss where generative AI will be the most impactful in the legal industry, how firms may need to get "creative" to account for the cost of the technology in their pricing arrangements, and more.

AI & Automation

February 14, 2024, 4:21 PM

