Dykema Gossett Expands, Renovates Dallas Office, Adding Feat...

With its Dallas office "busting at the seams" and a lease ending, Dykema Gossett chose to expand and renovate its existing footprint in a downtown Dallas skyscraper, adding modern features such as communal shared space, a commercial kitchen, ergonomic furniture and updated technology.The firm considered moving to a new building or to a different area of Dallas, but after discussion and evaluation for more than a year, office leaders ultimately decided to stay in Comerica Bank Tower after considering a renovation proposal from the landlord.

January 25, 2024, 12:25 PM

