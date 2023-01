Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Walker on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Hernandez Consulting and Ross Hutchinson to Mississippi Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Tynes Law Firm on behalf of Michelle Dyess, who claims she was left unconscious and injured after being hit by a motor vehicle. The case is 1:23-cv-00005, Dyess v. Hernandez Consulting, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 06, 2023, 3:51 PM