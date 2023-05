Removed To Federal Court

Santander Consumer USA d/b/a Chrysler Capital removed a consumer class action to West Virginia Northern District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by Klein & Sheridan and Bailey & Glasser, alleges that Santander's processing fees for online auto loan payments are excessively high and constitute unlawful 'pay-to-pay' fees. Santander is represented by Duane Morris. The case is 1:23-cv-00045, Dye v. Santander Consumer USA Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

May 19, 2023, 8:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Casey Dye

Plaintiffs

Klein & Sheridan, Lc

defendants

Santander Consumer USA Inc. d/b/a Chrysler Capital

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct