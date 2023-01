Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Carr Allison on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, Fuel South Express and Gerald Marsteller to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Catania & Catania on behalf of Philip Dyar. The case is 8:23-cv-00173, Dyar v. Marsteller et al.

Insurance

January 25, 2023, 2:27 PM