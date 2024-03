News From Law.com

DXC Technology, one of the world's largest IT services providers, has appointed NetApp's Matt Fawcett as general counsel. Fawcett, whose first day is April 1, will take the legal reins from Bill Deckelman, who said he'll retire on June 1 after 16 years with the Ashburn, Virginia-based company.

March 20, 2024, 2:49 PM

