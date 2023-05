New Suit - Employment

FedEx was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, for alleged violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was brought by The Lacy Employment Law Firm on behalf of a Global Account Manager of 9 years. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02055, Dwyer v. Fedex Corporate Services, Inc et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 30, 2023, 5:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Dwyer

defendants

Fedex Corporate Services, Inc

Fedex Corporation

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act