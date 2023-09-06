DWI Arrest Leads to Public Warning Against East Texas Distri...

News From Law.com

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a public warning to 115th District Judge Jerald Dean Fowler II of Upshur County in connection with a driving while intoxicated incident. During an Aug. 2 meeting, the commission concluded a review of allegations. The findings released Tuesday state Fowler was involved on Sept. 9, 2022 in a car accident that resulted in injury to the other parties and his DWI arrest. On Feb. 7, Fowler pleaded guilty to a Class B Misdemeanor DWI charge and received a one-year deferred adjudication probation. Upshur is a rural county in northeast Texas near the Louisiana border.

Government

September 06, 2023, 2:11 PM

nature of claim: /