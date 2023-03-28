New Suit - Trademark

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Dwelling Management Inc. d/b/a Topline Pro, an AI-focused customer relationship management provider. The suit accuses Mission 8 and Topline Holdings Inc. of using a trademark that is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Topline Pro' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02593, Dwelling Management Inc. d/b/a Topline Pro v. Topline Holdings Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

March 28, 2023, 6:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Dwelling Management Inc. d/b/a Topline Pro

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

defendants

Mission 8, LLC

Topline Holdings Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims