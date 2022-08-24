Removed To Federal Court

Salmon, Ricchezza, Singer & Turchi removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Constellation NewEnergy and Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed by Cohen, Seglias, Pallas, Greenhall & Furman on behalf of DWD Mechanical Contractor Inc., seeks payment for work on a SEPTA public renovation project pursuant to a subcontractor agreement. The case is 2:22-cv-03388, Dwd Mechanical Contractor, Inc. v. Constellation Newenergy, Inc. et al.

Energy

August 24, 2022, 11:42 AM