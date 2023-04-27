Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Todd J. Romano has entered an appearance for control valve manufacturer Clarke Industrial Engineering Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed March 13 in Massachusetts District Court by the Peres Law Offices on behalf of D.W. Clark Inc., a casting and metals manufacturer, seeks over $200,000 in damages for a cancelled shipment of custom cast valve products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin, is 1:23-cv-10547, D.W. Clark, Inc. vs. Clarke Industrial Engineering, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 27, 2023, 7:45 AM

Plaintiffs

D.W. Clark, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Peres Law Offices

defendants

Clarke Industrial Engineering, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract