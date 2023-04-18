New Suit - Class Action

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett filed a civil rights class action Monday in New York Southern District Court against the New York City Department of Education and its chancellor David C. Banks. The suit, which pertains to the provision of special education services, contends that the defendants have failed to remedy apparent systemic failures that have been present since 2018. According to the suit, students with disabilities face long delays in obtaining special education and independent educational evaluations, forcing parents to waive their rights to settle due process complaints in exchange for promised evaluations. The case is 1:23-cv-03179, D.W. by her parent, D.M. et al v. New York City Department Of Education, et al.

Education

April 18, 2023, 6:20 AM

Plaintiffs

D.M. individually and on behalf of D.W.

D.W. by her parent, D.M.

E.V. by his parent, S.V.

K.M.S.H. individually and on behalf of K.W.H.

K.W.H. by his parent K.M.S.H.

S.V. individually and on behalf of E.V.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

defendants

David C. Banks

New York City Department Of Education,

nature of claim: 448/over alleged civil rights violations