Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Snell & Wilmer and Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Wells Fargo and Rogerio Bastos to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Kobak Law Firm on behalf of Marcos Ramon Dvoskin, a citizen of Brazil who claims that the bank negligently allowed Bastos to drain his account of more than $950,000. The case is 1:23-cv-21430, Dvoskin v. Wells Fargo Bank N. A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 14, 2023, 5:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Marcos Ramon Dvoskin

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank N. A.

Rogerio Bastos

defendant counsels

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract