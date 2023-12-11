Michael J. Crowley and Erin N. Pietkewicz of Connell Foley have entered appearances for Costco Wholesale in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 26 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Alexander Bespechny on behalf of Liubov Dvorianyn, who contends that she sustained injuries after being struck by an electric shopping cart. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel, is 7:23-cv-09427, Dvorianyn v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.
Retail & Consumer Goods
December 11, 2023, 9:38 AM