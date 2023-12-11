Who Got The Work

Michael J. Crowley and Erin N. Pietkewicz of Connell Foley have entered appearances for Costco Wholesale in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 26 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Alexander Bespechny on behalf of Liubov Dvorianyn, who contends that she sustained injuries after being struck by an electric shopping cart. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel, is 7:23-cv-09427, Dvorianyn v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 11, 2023, 9:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Liubov Dvorianyn

Plaintiffs

Shimko Law PC

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corporation

defendant counsels

Connell Foley

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims