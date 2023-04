Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Walmart and Joel Hullete to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Rogers Law Group and Loren L. Gold PA on behalf of Randall Dvoran. The case is 3:23-cv-08083, Dvoran v. Walmart Stores East LP et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 14, 2023, 4:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Randall Dvoran

defendants

Walmart Stores East LP

Joel Hullete

defendant counsels

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims