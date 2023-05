Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against V Shred and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Miracle Mile Law on behalf of a plaintiff claiming pregnancy discrimination and retaliation. The case is 2:23-cv-03418, Duvall v. V Shred et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 04, 2023, 7:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Mimi Duvall

defendants

Carly Martinez

Gabe Medeiros

Kevin Pearn

V Shred

defendant counsels

Wood Smith Henning & Berman

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation