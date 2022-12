Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wright, Lindsey & Jennings on Friday removed a lawsuit against Jaguar Land Rover to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly defective product, was filed by the Streett Law Firm and Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings on behalf of the owners of a 2019 Jaguar F-Pace S AWD. The case is 4:22-cv-01283, Duvall et al v. Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC.

Automotive

December 30, 2022, 3:55 PM