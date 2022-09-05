Who Got The Work

Kim M. Boyle, Rebecca Sha and Mark Fijman of Phelps Dunbar have stepped in to represent Surgery Partners, a national network of surgical facilities, and other defendants in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 22 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by AMO Trial Lawyers LLC and St. Martin & Bourque on behalf of Megan Duval, a former chief nursing officer who discovered and reported billing discrepancies at her hospital in 2019, alleges that the defendants engaged in a pattern of gender-based and disability-based discrimination and workplace harassment in an effort to remove Duval from the hospital. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter, is 2:22-cv-02286, Duval v. Physicians Medical Center, LLC, et al.

Health Care

September 05, 2022, 7:31 AM