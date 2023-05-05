Who Got The Work

Avis Budget Group, the parent company of Avis, Budget and Payless car rental, has tapped attorney Orlando Cabeza of DLD Lawyers as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit. The case was filed March 21 in Florida Southern District Court by Pierre Simon LLC on behalf of Giovanni Duval, who alleges that he was arrested after Avis falsely reported him to the police for rental car theft. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas, is 0:23-cv-60556, Duval v. Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Automotive

May 05, 2023, 5:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Giovanni Duval

Plaintiffs

Faudlin Pierre

defendants

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Demahy Labrador Drake Victor Rojas & Cabeza

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference