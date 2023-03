New Suit

Avis Budget Group, the parent company of Avis, Budget and Payless car rental, was sued Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case was brought by Pierre Simon LLC on behalf of Giovanni Duval, who alleges that he was arrested after Avis falsely reported him to the police for rental car theft. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-60556, Duval v. Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Automotive

March 22, 2023, 11:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Giovanni Duval

Plaintiffs

Faudlin Pierre

defendants

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference