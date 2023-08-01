Duty of Insurer to Defend Versus Indemnify Is Distinct, Says...

News From Law.com

Liberty Mutual Corp. convinced the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit it had no duty to defend an accused polluter in a South Carolina federal court case, but its duty to indemnify was conditionally reinstated. Liberty Mutual, through its entity Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co., filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas after a client, Copart of Connecticut Inc., demanded the insurer cover its defense against pollution-related claims of negligence, nuisance and trespass. Copart was sued by neighboring property owners over its ownership of a salvage vehicle yard located near wetlands. Plaintiffs in the underlying case allege that rainfall causes toxic petrochemicals and heavy metals to runoff into the soil and water, causing a negative impact to "flora and fauna in and around streams and ponds on plaintiffs' property," the opinion notes.

