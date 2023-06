New Suit - Patent

AseptiScope Inc. was sued on Thursday in California Southern District Court over a patent dispute. The suit, brought by Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear on behalf of Christopher Dutton, seeks an order directing the USPTO to add the plaintiff as an inventor on a patent for a hands-free stethoscope disk cover dispenser. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01158, Dutton v. AseptiScope Inc.

Health Care

June 22, 2023, 5:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Dutton

Plaintiffs

Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear

defendants

Aseptiscope, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims