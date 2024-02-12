Who Got The Work

Amy K. Recla and Chase H. Hale of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for RPM Living in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed Dec. 29 in Florida Middle District Court by Yormak Employment & Disability Law on behalf of a community manager who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking to work remotely for a few weeks after suffering from a car accident. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John E. Steele, is 2:23-cv-01236, Dutcher v. RPM Living, LLC.

Real Estate

February 12, 2024, 8:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Aisha Dutcher

Plaintiffs

Yormak Employment & Disability Law

defendants

RPM Living, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA