The Netherlands' privacy watchdog has imposed a €290 million ($324 million) General Data Protection Regulation fine on Uber, one of the largest privacy fines to date. According to the Dutch data protection authority, the U.S. ride-hailing company sent European drivers' data—their photos, payment details, identity documents, as well as criminal and medical data—to its San Francisco headquarters without putting in place a proper legal transfer mechanism.

August 26, 2024, 4:13 PM