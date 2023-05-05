Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against the United Soybean Board, a trade association of soybean farmers, to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Sparks Law Firm on behalf of Emily Dustman, former Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; according to the complaint, Dustman was terminated in retaliation for reporting a lack of diversity at USB. The case is 4:23-cv-00592, Dustman v. United Soybean Board.

Agriculture

May 05, 2023, 4:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Emily Dustman

defendants

United Soybean Board

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination