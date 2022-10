Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Metz Lewis Brodman Must O'Keefe on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Huntington National Bank to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by Praetorian Law Group on behalf of Kennedy Dusold. The case is 2:22-cv-01504, Dusold v. Huntington National Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

October 28, 2022, 5:13 AM